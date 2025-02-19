Gilani expresses sorrow over demise of Nawab Yousuf Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Wednesday expressed profound grief over the passing of senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

In his condolence message, he said that Talpur was a dignified politician, dedicated to public service.

"His political and social contributions will always be remembered. His demise is an irreparable loss not only for PPP but also for the country's political landscape," he remarked.

Extending heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, Chairman Senate prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the bereaved family to find strength and patience to bear this immense loss.