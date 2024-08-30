Gilani expresses sorrow over losses due to heavy rains, floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent heavy rains and floods across the country.

In his statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families, saying, "We share our condolences with the families of the victims in this hour of sorrow.

"

He urged the relevant authorities to accelerate the relief efforts, emphasizing that natural disasters were a global issue and that coordinated efforts were essential to minimize losses.

He also highlighted the severe challenges Pakistan faced due to climate change and advised the public to take necessary precautions during the ongoing rainy season.