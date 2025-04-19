Gilani Expresses Sorrow Over Passing Of Aamir Wasim’s Sister-in-law
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of senior journalist and Resident Editor of Dawn news, Aamir Wasim’s sister-in-law.
In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and patience and strength for the family.
He said that Aamir Wasim is a senior and respectable journalist, and in this moment of grief, we all stand in solidarity with him and his family.
Gilani further said that may Almighty Allah grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and give Aamir Wasim’s family the strength and perseverance to bear this loss. Ameen.
