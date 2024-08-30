Gilani Expresses Sorrow Over Upper Dir Landslide Tragedy
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 12 lives in a landslide in Upper Dir.
In his statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives for patience and for the bereaved families during this difficult time.
The Chairman also urged the public to take maximum precautionary measures during heavy rains to prevent further damage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic loss of 12 lives in Upper Dir landslide2 minutes ago
-
NA proceeding suspended till completion of quorum2 minutes ago
-
Director General assures PDMA's readiness to face tropical cyclones2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang “Sheri” busted2 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah confident of government's ability to provide prompt relief to consumers22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in a road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for South Asia's progress52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 276,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Four injured as roof collapses due to heavy rain in Khanpur2 hours ago
-
Tragic landslide in Dir Bala claims 12 lives from same family2 hours ago
-
AJK govt urged to implement 2% quota for blind people11 hours ago
-
3 Suspects involved in school van shooting incident nabbed11 hours ago