Gilani expresses sorrow over Upper Dir landslide tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 12 lives in a landslide in Upper Dir.

In his statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives for patience and for the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The Chairman also urged the public to take maximum precautionary measures during heavy rains to prevent further damage.