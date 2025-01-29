Open Menu

Gilani Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM

Gilani extends greetings on Chinese New Year

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, leadership, and government of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, leadership, and government of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

In his special message, he said, *"This occasion is not only a moment of joy and celebration for the Chinese people but also a significant cultural and traditional festival for the world. The Chinese New Year symbolizes hope, prosperity, and progress, and I pray that this new year brings further success and development for China and its people."*

The Chairman highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing that their bond has withstood the test of time.

*"Our relationship goes beyond diplomatic ties; it is rooted in deep brotherhood, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to development. The Chinese leadership and people have set a remarkable example of progress through perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We admire China's extraordinary achievements and look forward to even stronger cooperation and partnership between our two nations in the years ahead."*

On behalf of the Senate of Pakistan, Gilani once again congratulated the Chinese people on their New Year and wished them a year filled with peace, prosperity, growth, and success. *"May our friendship always remain strong, lasting, and ever-bright,"* he added.

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

13 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

53 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

28 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

15 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

15 minutes ago
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in fi ..

Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test

15 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

42 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages b ..

Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP reg ..

IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..

15 minutes ago
 Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood re ..

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..

14 minutes ago
 OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan