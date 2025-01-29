Gilani extends greetings on Chinese New Year

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, leadership, and government of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, leadership, and government of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

In his special message, he said, *"This occasion is not only a moment of joy and celebration for the Chinese people but also a significant cultural and traditional festival for the world. The Chinese New Year symbolizes hope, prosperity, and progress, and I pray that this new year brings further success and development for China and its people."*

The Chairman highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing that their bond has withstood the test of time.

*"Our relationship goes beyond diplomatic ties; it is rooted in deep brotherhood, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to development. The Chinese leadership and people have set a remarkable example of progress through perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We admire China's extraordinary achievements and look forward to even stronger cooperation and partnership between our two nations in the years ahead."*

On behalf of the Senate of Pakistan, Gilani once again congratulated the Chinese people on their New Year and wished them a year filled with peace, prosperity, growth, and success. *"May our friendship always remain strong, lasting, and ever-bright,"* he added.