Gilani Extends Greetings On Sindhi CCulture Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sindh on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, celebrating the province's rich history and cultural significance.
In his message, he described Sindh as the cradle of ancient civilization, renowned for its deep-rooted traditions, values, and exemplary hospitality. He emphasized that love, sincerity, and humanism are the defining characteristics of Sindhi culture.
The chairman also highlighted the beauty of Pakistan’s multicultural identity, where each culture makes a unique and valuable contribution to the country’s diverse fabric.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO among 2 suspended for corruption2 minutes ago
-
166 absconders involved in heinous crime held12 minutes ago
-
Muqam announces compensation for Parachinar victims12 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad holds open court to address public and police complaints13 minutes ago
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies22 minutes ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan22 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures22 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Sindhi people on Sindhi Culture Day23 minutes ago
-
ITP's special traffic education campaign targets underage drivers, violators23 minutes ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang33 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags42 minutes ago