Gilani Extends Greetings On Sindhi CCulture Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Gilani extends greetings on Sindhi cCulture Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sindh on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day, celebrating the province's rich history and cultural significance.

In his message, he described Sindh as the cradle of ancient civilization, renowned for its deep-rooted traditions, values, and exemplary hospitality. He emphasized that love, sincerity, and humanism are the defining characteristics of Sindhi culture.

The chairman also highlighted the beauty of Pakistan’s multicultural identity, where each culture makes a unique and valuable contribution to the country’s diverse fabric.

