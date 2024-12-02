Open Menu

Gilani Extends Greetings On UAE’s 53rd National Day

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day.

In his message, he commended the exemplary and fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties.

He lauded the UAE’s remarkable achievements in development and prosperity, describing the nation as a model for the world.

Gilani also acknowledged the UAE’s significant contributions to regional stability and progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World UAE Progress United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free ..

Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province

3 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

6 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

10 hours ago
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan