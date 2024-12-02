Gilani Extends Greetings On UAE’s 53rd National Day
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day.
In his message, he commended the exemplary and fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties.
He lauded the UAE’s remarkable achievements in development and prosperity, describing the nation as a model for the world.
Gilani also acknowledged the UAE’s significant contributions to regional stability and progress.
Recent Stories
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp10 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop10 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC10 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd National Day3 minutes ago
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence20 minutes ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades20 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 1320 minutes ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah20 minutes ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness20 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM20 minutes ago
-
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, three Injured in road accident20 minutes ago