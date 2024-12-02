Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day.

In his message, he commended the exemplary and fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties.

He lauded the UAE’s remarkable achievements in development and prosperity, describing the nation as a model for the world.

Gilani also acknowledged the UAE’s significant contributions to regional stability and progress.