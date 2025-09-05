Open Menu

Gilani Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Friday, extended heartfelt felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi .

He described the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a momentous and joyous day, bringing an eternal message of mercy, blessings, and guidance for all humanity.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet are a complete code of conduct, a source of mercy, and a beacon of guidance for mankind.

“The Prophet taught us the golden principles of patience, humility, tolerance, justice, compassion, brotherhood, and peace.

The challenges confronting the Muslim world today can only be overcome if we practically adopt these values in our individual and collective lives,” he emphasised.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stressed that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a reminder for all Muslims to strengthen unity, rise above divisions, and foster harmony in society.

He said that promoting peace and eliminating hatred were the true lessons of the Prophet’s life, adding that following this path is the only way to attain success in this world and the Hereafter.

Highlighting the importance of social responsibility, the Chairman Senate urged people to remember the poor, orphans, the destitute, and the underprivileged on this sacred occasion. “The entire life of the Holy Prophet reflects unparalleled service to humanity. Embracing this spirit of compassion and service is the greatest need of our time,” he said.

He further underlined the responsibility of imparting the teachings of the Prophet to the younger generation, so that they may embody high moral standards, honesty, and selflessness, becoming a valuable asset for the nation in the future. “We must also reform our collective systems on the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity in order to build a prosperous and peaceful society,” he added.

Gilani stressed upon adhering to the teaching of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) in order to imbibe the virtues of unity, compassion and tolerance in our conduct and life.

