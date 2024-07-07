Open Menu

Gilani Felicitates Newly Elected President Of Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gilani felicitates newly elected President of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his felicitations to Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran.

In a message, the Chairman expressed the hope that the historic ties between Pakistan and Iran would further strengthen under the new leadership, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations in promoting regional stability and prosperity.

He noted that both countries enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture, and religion.

Gilani expressed optimism that the newly elected president of Iran will contribute further to cementing the fraternal ties between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Iran Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

20 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

20 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

20 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

20 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

20 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

20 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

20 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

20 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan