Gilani felicitates newly elected President of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his felicitations to Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran.

In a message, the Chairman expressed the hope that the historic ties between Pakistan and Iran would further strengthen under the new leadership, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations in promoting regional stability and prosperity.

He noted that both countries enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture, and religion.

Gilani expressed optimism that the newly elected president of Iran will contribute further to cementing the fraternal ties between the two nations.