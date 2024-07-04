Gilani Felicitates People, Congress On American Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, extended warm felicitations to the people, Congress, and government of the United States of America on the occasion of American Independence Day on Thursday.
In his message, he conveyed his best wishes and warm sentiments of goodwill to the political and parliamentary leadership of America on this significant occasion, according to a press release.
The Chairman emphasized that Pakistan and America share an enduring friendship founded on mutual respect, trust, cooperation, and a commitment to peace, development, and prosperity.
He also acknowledged America's significant contributions to international peace, stability, and development.
Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to work together to address global challenges and promote shared values of democracy, equality, and justice.
