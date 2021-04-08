Gilani files ICA against chairman senate elections

Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday filed an Intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the results of chairman senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday filed an Intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the results of chairman senate elections.

The petitioner had named Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Presiding Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah and others as respondents in his case.

Gilani stated that he was elected as senator on March 3, 2021 and then participated in polls of chairman senate on March 12.

He alleged that the ruling parties had used its influence to defeat him in polls. Cameras were also installed illegally in polling booths and the opposition members including Farooq H.

Naek and Saeed Ghani submitted complain to secretary senate in this regard.

The petition further said that the presiding officer had rejected seven votes of Yousaf Raza Gilani in violation of law.

Gilani prayed the court to turned down the decision of single member bench and declared the decision of presiding officer regarding votes rejection as void. He also prayed the court to declare him as successful in chairman senate elections.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had previously dismissed this petition and termed that the courts couldn't interfere into the affairs of parliamentary proceeding.