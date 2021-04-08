UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilani Files ICA Against Chairman Senate Elections

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Gilani files ICA against chairman senate elections

Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday filed an Intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the results of chairman senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday filed an Intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the results of chairman senate elections.

The petitioner had named Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Presiding Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah and others as respondents in his case.

Gilani stated that he was elected as senator on March 3, 2021 and then participated in polls of chairman senate on March 12.

He alleged that the ruling parties had used its influence to defeat him in polls. Cameras were also installed illegally in polling booths and the opposition members including Farooq H.

Naek and Saeed Ghani submitted complain to secretary senate in this regard.

The petition further said that the presiding officer had rejected seven votes of Yousaf Raza Gilani in violation of law.

Gilani prayed the court to turned down the decision of single member bench and declared the decision of presiding officer regarding votes rejection as void. He also prayed the court to declare him as successful in chairman senate elections.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had previously dismissed this petition and termed that the courts couldn't interfere into the affairs of parliamentary proceeding.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Senate Ica March May Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

12 minutes ago

ADNOC Managing Director &amp; Group CEO named as ..

42 minutes ago

ICESCO organizes a webinar on "Reconceiving post-C ..

3 minutes ago

Tesla slams German bureaucracy, offers reform prop ..

3 minutes ago

EWCW offers fellowship to journalists

3 minutes ago

Political consensus vital for changing GB status : ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.