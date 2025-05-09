Gilani, First Vice-President of FNC discuss parliamentary cooperation

Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani met with Dr. Tariq Humaid Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, First Vice-President of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Dubai on Friday to boost parliamentary and strategic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani met with Dr. Tariq Humaid Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, First Vice-President of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Dubai on Friday to boost parliamentary and strategic cooperation.

Dr. Al Tayer and members of the Federal Council warmly welcomed Chairman Gilani at the Al Majlis Alwatni Al Ittehadi. The meeting was seen as a significant step in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and regional ties,said a press release.

Dr. Al Tayer praised the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE and expressed the UAE’s interest in expanding cooperation across various fields.

He said that both the Emirati leadership and people hold Pakistan in high regard.

He also highlighted the vision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in promoting bilateral cooperation through multiple agreements and MoUs in different sectors.

Gilani thanked Dr. Al Tayer for hosting the meeting on short notice and emphasized the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations. He noted that Pakistan and the UAE have common positions on international issues and enjoy strong people-to-people connections.

“Today, diplomacy is driven by the economy,” Gilani said, praising the UAE’s role as a key economic partner of Pakistan, especially in trade, investment, and development support. He also appreciated the UAE’s consistent assistance during natural disasters and its support in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

He highlighted the 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE as a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship.

Gilani stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in ensuring regional peace. As the founding chairman of the Interparliamentary Speakers Conference, he welcomed the UAE’s involvement and noted that this was his first bilateral visit in that capacity.

To strengthen ties further, Gilani proposed boosting parliamentary cooperation through the Pakistan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG). He also suggested formalizing relations through MoUs between the Senate of Pakistan and the UAE’s Federal National Council.

On regional matters, Gilani said the UAE could serve as a bridge between Pakistan and India and called for the use of parliamentary and diplomatic channels to improve relations. He emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia depends on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also raised concerns over India’s unilateral revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a threat to regional water security.

In response, Dr. Al Tayer said the UAE would play an active role in helping normalize relations between Pakistan and India.

He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to peace and regional stability, saying, “In times of tension, diplomacy must lead. Wisdom should guide us toward peace and prosperity.”

He acknowledged Kashmir as a core issue and urged continued dialogue and mutual respect to resolve disputes.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, senior diplomats, and members of the UAE’s Federal Council. Both sides agreed to strengthen parliamentary ties, pursue economic cooperation, and work together for regional peace and development.