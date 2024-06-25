Gilani For Enhancing Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Between Pakistan, Australia
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stressed for increased exchange of parliamentary delegation to enhance the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Australia.
During a meeting with High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Neil Hakins who called on him here, he said that Pakistan accorded high value to its relations with Australia and wanted to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.
He also highlighted Pakistan's significant sacrifices in the war against terror and its humanitarian efforts, including the support extended to hundred thousands of Afghan refugees.
Yousaf Raza also emphasized Pakistan's proactive role in combating climate change, underscoring the country's ongoing initiatives and achievements in this critical area.
The High Commissioner commended Pakistan for its unwavering commitment and efforts in the fight against terrorism.
He particularly praised Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees and acknowledged the country's constructive contributions to global climate initiatives.
Furthermore, the envoy conveyed Australia's commitment to accommodate 8,000 Afghan refugees as a gesture of solidarity and support.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various fields, especially agriculture and education for the mutual benefit of both nations.
