Gilani for enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan, Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stressed for increased exchange of parliamentary delegation to enhance the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Australia.

During meeting with High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Neil Hakins who called him here, Gilani said that Pakistan accorded high value to its relations with Australia and wanted to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

He also highlighted Pakistan's significant sacrifices in the war against terror and its humanitarian efforts, including the support extended to hundred thousands of Afghan refugees.

Yousaf Raza also emphasized Pakistan's proactive role in combating climate change, underscoring the country's ongoing initiatives and achievements in this critical area.

The High Commissioner commended Pakistan for its unwavering commitment and efforts in the fight against terrorism.

He particularly praised Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees and acknowledged the country's constructive contributions to global climate initiatives.

Furthermore, the envoy conveyed that they had accommodated 3,500 Afghan Refugees from Pakistan in Australia as gesture of solidarity and support.

He also apprised that they plan to accommodate another 6,000 Afghan Refugees in one phase and that 8,000 in the other phase which will greatly lessen the load on the economy,health and education system.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various fields, especially agriculture and education for the mutual benefit of both nations.