Gilani For Enhancing Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Between Pakistan, Australia
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stressed for increased exchange of parliamentary delegation to enhance the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Australia.
During meeting with High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Neil Hakins who called him here, Gilani said that Pakistan accorded high value to its relations with Australia and wanted to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.
He also highlighted Pakistan's significant sacrifices in the war against terror and its humanitarian efforts, including the support extended to hundred thousands of Afghan refugees.
Yousaf Raza also emphasized Pakistan's proactive role in combating climate change, underscoring the country's ongoing initiatives and achievements in this critical area.
The High Commissioner commended Pakistan for its unwavering commitment and efforts in the fight against terrorism.
He particularly praised Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees and acknowledged the country's constructive contributions to global climate initiatives.
Furthermore, the envoy conveyed that they had accommodated 3,500 Afghan Refugees from Pakistan in Australia as gesture of solidarity and support.
He also apprised that they plan to accommodate another 6,000 Afghan Refugees in one phase and that 8,000 in the other phase which will greatly lessen the load on the economy,health and education system.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various fields, especially agriculture and education for the mutual benefit of both nations.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants bail to six accused in Jinnah House attack case54 seconds ago
-
International day of Seafarer observed58 seconds ago
-
PA session discusses budget proposals for FY 2024-251 minute ago
-
Sherry for convening Committee of Whole on Senate's powers to approve budget1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 9,000 liter adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
GCAA-UAE team arrives for Aviation Security Assessment at Islamabad Airport.1 minute ago
-
Minister for Privatization calls on Speaker National Assembly11 minutes ago
-
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan takes oath as Acting LHC CJ11 minutes ago
-
PHA plans to set up more theme restaurants, shops11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements, security plan for Muharram11 minutes ago
-
Woman die, five injured in Abbottabad road mishap11 minutes ago
-
CCB chairman, secretary convicted of embezzlement21 minutes ago