Gilani for equipping future generations with resources, education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Monday underscored the importance of providing future generations with the necessary resources, education, and opportunities to succeed.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that the next generation is equipped with the resources, education, and opportunities to succeed. In the Senate, we are committed to working with all stakeholders—whether in education, business, or civil society—to create an environment where talent can flourish, regardless of one's background or circumstances," he said while addressing as the Chief Guest at the book launching ceremony of *My Journey from Chak 444 to Buckingham Palace* by Toaha Qureshi, MBE.

He highlighted that the Parliament of Pakistan remains committed to supporting and empowering the nation's talented youth to ensure that many more success stories emerge from all corners of the country, ready to inspire future generations.

The Chairman also took the opportunity to discuss the historical and cultural significance of Multan city, noting that Saraiki is one of the region’s sweetest languages.

He expressed Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, condemning Israeli atrocities. He stressed the need for an end to such brutalities, adding that Pakistan’s political leadership is united in taking a collective stance on the issue.

Gilani also acknowledged the importance of creating opportunities for youth and aspiring individuals, emphasizing that Pakistanis from even the most underdeveloped areas can significantly impact the nation and the world.

It is worth noting that the Chairman Senate authored the introduction to Mr. Qureshi’s book, describing it as a beacon of hope for millions of Pakistanis, especially the youth.

"Mr. Qureshi’s journey is not just an inspiring story; it’s a call to action for all of us in leadership positions," he said.

The Chairman Senate praised Mr. Qureshi's efforts, particularly his work through institutions such as the Forum for International Relations Development (FIRD) and the Ash-Shahada Housing Association (ASHA).

These initiatives, he said, have not only strengthened Pakistan's image abroad but have also provided invaluable support to countless communities. Mr. Qureshi's ability to remain connected to his roots while making a global impact serves as a reminder of the heights to which all individuals can aspire.

Mr. Qureshi’s rise from a small region in Punjab to being honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire holds great significance, not only for him but for all Pakistanis, the Chairman noted.

He congratulated the author on the launch of his autobiography, describing it as both inspiring and deeply personal to many. He also extended his gratitude to the organizers for the warm and heartfelt invitation and reception.