Gilani For Fair Probe Into Nishtar Hospital HIV Outbreak Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Gilani for fair probe into Nishtar Hospital HIV outbreak case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, stated that an impartial investigation into the Nishtar HIV case would be conducted to identify the source of its outbreak. He emphasized that no one should be suspended without evidence.

He also asserted that NMU and Hospital are a source of pride for the people of South Punjab and vowed not to let undemocratic practices prevail there. He promised that the issues of Nishtar would be raised vigorously in all parliamentary forums by the Gilani family.

Mr Gilani expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter which called on him at Gilani House to discuss the HIV issue at Nishtar Hospital.

During the meeting, the President PMA, Dr. Masood Hiraj, informed the Senate Chairman that the issue at the Nephrology Department of Nishtar Hospital had been politicized, and false reports were sent to senior authorities, resulting in hasty actions that ended up harming patients.

The Nephrology Department, which was already short-staffed, had its doctors and head nurse suspended, and Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, the Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, was dragged into the matter.

The delegation urged the formation of an impartial, high-level inquiry committee comprising senior experts from various fields to ensure a transparent investigation into the HIV issue.

The delegation also presented demands for the upgrading of NMU, the construction of residential towers at Nishtar Hospital and Nishtar-II Hospital, and the immediate registration of postgraduate trainees with the PMDC.

The delegation included Dr. Imran Qaisrani, Dr. Nasrat Buzdar, Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, Dr. Waqar Niazi, and others.

