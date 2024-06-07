Gilani For Formation Of Senate Standing Committees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday directed that the issue regarding the formation of Senate Standing Committees would be resolved immediately to ensure the committees can play their roles effectively.
He was chairing the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) which discussed in detail the legislative business to be transacted during the 339th Session of the Senate.
Moreover, the session will address other important issues.
The HBAC decided that the current session would continue until June 21, 2024.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Syedal Khan, Leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Azam Nazir Tarar and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.
APP/zah
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA flights to Europe to be restored soon: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop on climate change studies held6 minutes ago
-
Opposition’s protest leads to adjournment of Senate session till Monday15 minutes ago
-
Expert on WFS day stresses awarness, urgent steps to fight malnutrition with adoption of healthy lif ..16 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most districts of KP16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 MoUs for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors26 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah advocates public-private partnership for institutions26 minutes ago
-
Gillani for formation of Senate Standing Committees26 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal cattle markets in Karachi, owner arrested26 minutes ago
-
Accused held of kidnapping for ransom36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz given guard of honour at Great Hall of the People46 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang arrested,three held56 minutes ago