Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terrorism, poverty, inflation issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of terrorism, poverty, and inflation through revolutionary actions for the betterment of the people.

In a statement issued here in connection with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 56th Foundation Day, he stated that the PPP is a mission whose foundation was laid by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Its purpose was the establishment of democracy and the struggle for the rights of the people, he said adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari were committed to the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

They are advancing the Charter of Democracy (CoD), initiated by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, to strengthen democracy. The PPP has worked extensively on the (CoD), and the remaining tasks will be included in the new manifesto, the senator maintained.

This year foundation day ceremony was being organized in Quetta which aims to end a sense of deprivation in smaller provinces. Gilani praised the significant achievements of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. The PPP will utilize the power of people's votes to fulfill its responsibilities for the resolution of public issues, Gilani concluded.