Gilani for running constitutional matters with mutual understanding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has assumed his day-to-day office activities in his chamber at Parliament House.

Yusuf Raza Gilani said the effective steps would be taken to raise issues of public interest along with effectual legislation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He added that the efforts would be made to run the constitutional matters with mutual understanding.