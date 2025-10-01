Open Menu

Gilani For United Efforts To Achieve Political, Economic Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Gilani for united efforts to achieve political, economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday emphasised the need for unity, dialogue, and collective efforts to address national challenges and ensure political and economic stability.

The acting president, in a meeting with senators Gurdeep Singh, Asad Qasim, Sardar Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, and Falak Naz Chitrali, and former MNA Maiza Hameed here, said that strengthening democratic institutions and promoting inclusive development were key to Pakistan’s progress.

Gilani expressed concern over the ongoing flood situation in various parts of the country and called for coordinated efforts by Federal and provincial authorities to provide timely relief and rehabilitation to the affected people.

