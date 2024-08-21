Gilani Grieves Over Death Of Pakistani Pilgrims In Iran Bus Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident that took place in Iran.
In a condolence message to the families of the deceased, he said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar also expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident.
He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed to Allah for the speedy recovery of the injured, as well as for the bereaved families to bear this tragic loss with patience.
