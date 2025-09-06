(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) remain a guiding light for overcoming Pakistan’s social,economic and national challenges.

Speaking to the media at Daulat Gate,during the celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal organized by Anjuman Islamia, he said that the blessed birth of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was a moment of faith,joy and blessings for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also accompanied him on the occasion.

Chairman Senate congratulated the nation and the Muslim world,emphasizing that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) spread islam through knowledge and peace,inspiring a revolution that continues to shape humanity. “Islam is a religion of peace and through education we can secure Pakistan’s stability, prosperity, and a brighter future,”he added.

Gilani lauded Anjuman Islamia’s contributions to education in South Punjab,particularly in Multan,where schools and colleges have been established to provide learning on merit without discrimination.

He also praised the organization’s president,Syed Imran-ul-Hassan Gilani for continuing the mission of promoting knowledge.

Highlighting the significance of the day,Gilani noted the coincidence of Defence Day with 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces,saying,“Our soldiers’ sacrifices prove that Pakistan is a strong and nuclear-capable nation.Their valor has safeguarded our freedom.”

On the country’s ongoing flood crisis,Gilani stressed that rehabilitation of victims requires collective national responsibility.

He called upon philanthropists,welfare organizations and institutions to stand united with the government in extending relief.

Speaking on the occasion,Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Faisal Karim Kundi, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah said the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (SAWW) legacy teaches love and unity.

He also paid homage to Pakistan’s martyrs on Defence Day,urging all political forces to put differences aside and work together for flood-affected communities.

Later,a grand ceremony was held under the banner of Anjuman Islamia,attended by prominent political,religious and social figures along with citizens of Multan.

Chairman Senate Gilani performed the traditional dastarbandi (ceremonial turban-tying) of Anjuman Islamia President Syed Imran ul Hasan Gilani,along with several distinguished personalities including Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, Sajjada Nashin of Musa Pak Shaheed Shrine Syed Abu ul Hasan Gilani, MNAs Syed Ali Musa Gilani and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani,veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam and others.

The gathering concluded with a collective pledge to spread the light of knowledge,unity and peace in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

A rally was also taken out later,led by the Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi,which started from Daulat Gate and culminated at Hussainagahi Chowk.