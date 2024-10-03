Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Thursday emphasized the essential role of literature in capturing history, reflecting cultural diversity, and inspiring meaningful change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024)

Speaking at the launch of Testament of Love, a captivating collection of short stories by Dr. Nasir Hussain Bukhari, he said, "Testament of love beautifully encapsulates the essence of the human experience, shedding light on the struggles faced by ordinary individuals in our society."

The event celebrated not only Dr. Bukhari's remarkable literary achievement but also the profound impact storytelling has on society.

Gilani praised Dr. Bukhari for his exceptional talent and his unwavering commitment to education, democracy, and literature.

He commended Dr. Bukhari's ability to create authentic characters whose stories resonate deeply with readers, fostering empathy and understanding across societal divides.

Gilani also recognized the invaluable contributions of the Foundation for Education, Entrepreneurship, and Literature (FEEL), led by Engr. Dr. Zakaullah Khan and Dr. Salahuddin Darwesh, for their dedicated efforts in promoting literature and addressing pressing social issues.

He further acknowledged the collaboration of the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and the Pakistan academy of Letters in organizing the significant event.

Chairman Senate reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for authors’ rights and underscored the importance of nurturing literary creativity.

He urged the attendees to continue fostering a culture that values and celebrates the arts, reminding everyone of the crucial role literature plays in shaping a compassionate and enlightened society.

