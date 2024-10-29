Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of parliamentarians in promoting peace, democracy, and justice on a global scale

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of parliamentarians in promoting peace, democracy, and justice on a global scale.

While addressing participants of the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) gathered in Pakistan for the 45th PGA meeting, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani praised the organization's four-decade legacy in advocating for human rights, international justice, and sustainable peace.

He highlighted the significant impact PGA has had on shaping global policy and advancing grassroots initiatives aimed at fostering justice and equality worldwide.

He said that the event highlights Pakistan's dedication to addressing pressing international challenges through parliamentary diplomacy. With a diverse membership of over 1,300 parliamentarians from 140 countries, the PGA epitomizes a united front in promoting democracy and fostering international cooperation.

The Chairman underscored the alignment of Pakistan’s values with those of the PGA, particularly in relation to climate change, good governance, and conflict resolution.

He also acknowledged Naveed Qamar’s leadership within the PGA and expressed his confidence in Qamar’s ability to guide the organization in addressing complex global challenges, reinforcing the importance of inclusivity and diplomacy in achieving sustainable solutions.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to collaboration with the PGA and its partners, acknowledging their vital contributions to empowering legislators worldwide. He encouraged meaningful exchanges, hoping that this gathering would foster stronger partnerships and advance shared goals.

The event not only reinforced Pakistan’s position in the global dialogue on democracy and human rights but also marked a step forward in cultivating essential relationships among parliamentarians dedicated to creating a better world.