Gilani Highlights Vital Role Of Textile Sector In National Economy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has underscored the significant contribution of the textile sector to Pakistan's economy, emphasizing its role in the both employment and exports.
Speaking as the chief guest at the 7th International Conference on Textiles, titled "Inspiring Change: Challenges and Strides are the Wings of Success," held at a local hotel on Friday, Gilani noted that textiles account for over 60 per cent of the country’s exports, a substantial share of the national income.
He acknowledged the industry's role in providing livelihoods to thousands of workers and highlighted Pakistan’s potential in producing high-quality cotton, the backbone of the textile sector. He stressed the need for research and development to enhance cotton quality and reduce reliance on imported raw materials.
The Senate Chairman called for the production of innovative, high-quality textile products, emphasizing that reducing dependency on government subsidies would make industrialists more self-sufficient. He stressed the importance of remaining competitive on the global stage and urged the strengthening of Research and Development (R&D) from cotton cultivation to finished textile products.
He also highlighted the importance of advancing both traditional and modern sectors of the textile industry, stating that the parliament, particularly the Senate, plays a crucial role in crafting legislation that supports sustainable industrial growth. He emphasized the need for technological advancements and assured the Senate’s commitment to providing the best technology to the industry.
Praising the students talent displayed at the event, Gilani remarked that colleges and universities play a pivotal role in developing modern techniques, technologies, and designs for the textile industry. He expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s textile sector.
U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, also addressed the conference, highlighting the mutual business ties between Pakistan and the United States.
Earlier, Gilani presented awards to standout participants in recognition of their contributions to the textile industry.
Recent Stories
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices2 minutes ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis10 minutes ago
-
PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts32 minutes ago
-
3-Day event on entrepreneurship kicks off at Mehran University32 minutes ago
-
Free press essential for strengthening of democracy in any country: Amin Gandapur52 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Tourism Day52 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC stresses measures for continuous sustainable development of higher education sector1 hour ago
-
ECP prays for stay order against reserved seats judgment1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt takes positive steps for protection of older people's rights1 hour ago
-
LHC orders release of 4 illegally detained individuals1 hour ago
-
Khurram lauds PM for boldly highlighting plight of Palestinians & Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Minister Muqam welcomes PM's address at UNGA1 hour ago