Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has underscored the significant contribution of the textile sector to Pakistan's economy, emphasizing its role in the both employment and exports.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 7th International Conference on Textiles, titled "Inspiring Change: Challenges and Strides are the Wings of Success," held at a local hotel on Friday, Gilani noted that textiles account for over 60 per cent of the country’s exports, a substantial share of the national income.

He acknowledged the industry's role in providing livelihoods to thousands of workers and highlighted Pakistan’s potential in producing high-quality cotton, the backbone of the textile sector. He stressed the need for research and development to enhance cotton quality and reduce reliance on imported raw materials.

The Senate Chairman called for the production of innovative, high-quality textile products, emphasizing that reducing dependency on government subsidies would make industrialists more self-sufficient. He stressed the importance of remaining competitive on the global stage and urged the strengthening of Research and Development (R&D) from cotton cultivation to finished textile products.

He also highlighted the importance of advancing both traditional and modern sectors of the textile industry, stating that the parliament, particularly the Senate, plays a crucial role in crafting legislation that supports sustainable industrial growth. He emphasized the need for technological advancements and assured the Senate’s commitment to providing the best technology to the industry.

Praising the students talent displayed at the event, Gilani remarked that colleges and universities play a pivotal role in developing modern techniques, technologies, and designs for the textile industry. He expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s textile sector.

U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, also addressed the conference, highlighting the mutual business ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Earlier, Gilani presented awards to standout participants in recognition of their contributions to the textile industry.