Gilani holds substantive bilateral meeting with Bahraini parliamentary delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani held a substantive bilateral meeting with the Bahraini parliamentary delegation headed by Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of Bahrain.

The Chairman Senate, leading a parliamentary delegation comprising members of the Senate and National Assembly, is in Baku to attend the 15th Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

On the sidelines of the APA, the meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, fraternal, cultural, and religious bonds between Pakistan and Bahrain, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further elevate bilateral cooperation across socio-economic, defense, and people-to-people spheres, said a news release on Tuesday.

Gilani emphasized Pakistan’s enduring partnership with Bahrain, anchored in shared values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

The Chairman lauded Bahrain’s pivotal role in promoting regional stability. He also acknowledged His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s gracious pardon of Pakistani prisoners in Bahrain.

Highlighting economic collaboration, Gilani noted the robust potential in increasing bilateral trade and outlined opportunities under Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), particularly in corporate farming, livestock, mining, and infrastructure.

In defence, both leaders celebrated the longstanding cooperation, the Chairman reiterating Pakistan’s readiness to support Bahrain’s defense modernization through high-quality equipment and training.

The Chairman commended the contributions of the 100,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain, describing them as a “living bridge” between the two nations, and proposed enhanced collaboration in skilled labor exchange.

Extending a formal invitation to Al Saleh, Chairman Gilani urged increased inter-parliamentary engagement, stating, “High-level exchanges are the cornerstone of our friendship. A visit by Your Excellency to Pakistan will further solidify our partnership and open new avenues for shared progress.

Al Saleh reciprocated the sentiments, affirming Bahrain’s desire to deepen ties and explore actionable synergies in line with the leadership’s vision.

The meeting concluded with mutual optimism for a future-oriented relationship, leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to advance common goals of prosperity and regional stability.

In another significant development, the Senate Chairman also held separate meetings with Chairman of the Shura Council of Oman and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan focussing on bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation and way and means to enhance trade and economic relations.

The Chairman Senate observed that regional prosperity and development is a shared agenda and there is need to make joint efforts for promoting linkages and cooperation at all levels. He said that fora like APA , OIC and others provide opportunities for collaboration and sharing expertise in diverse sectors.

While talking to Khalid Hilal Naseer Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of Oman, the leader of the Pakistani delegation observed that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Oman.

He said that both countries enjoy fraternal ties. We want to further expand the bilateral relations in diverse sectors for the mutual benefit of the people of the two sides Gilani observed.

He also briefed the Omani side about the SIFC and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages.

While exchanging views with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Ceyhun Bayramov, Chairman Senate expressed his happiness to participate in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session in Baku.

He said that Pakistan played an active role in the forum. He called for further boosting bilateral cooperation between Baku and Islamabad.

He said that parliamentary friendship groups exist in respective parliaments and these platforms can play a robust role in promoting people-to-people contacts and multilateral cooperation.