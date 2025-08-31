Gilani Hosts PFUJ Leaders, Vows Review Of Controversial PECA Clauses
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani hosted a luncheon in honour of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) members of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at Circuit House Multan on Sunday, where he lauded the union’s struggle for the rights of journalists and media workers.
Addressing the gathering, Gilani paid tribute to the martyrs of PFUJ as well as journalists who lost their lives in Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces. He also joined PFUJ members in a solidarity walk to honour the sacrifices of journalists and condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine.
The Senate Chairman assured PFUJ leaders that the controversial clauses of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) would be reviewed in consultation with stakeholders, adding that he would direct the Senate Standing Committee on Information to examine the matter. “We will only bring legislation that protects your rights. Journalism is a noble profession, and a strong media is the need of the hour,” he remarked.
PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem and Secretary General Shakil Ahmad presented an appreciation letter from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to Gilani on the passage of the Protection of Journalists Bill.
They also handed over memoranda seeking amendments to PECA and financial assistance for journalists affected by recent floods.
The PFUJ leadership stressed that while they opposed fake news, the PECA law should not be misused to suppress truthful reporting. They demanded the removal of controversial provisions and a conducive environment for press freedom in the country.
Welcoming FEC members from across the four provinces to the city of saints, Gilani said that Pakistan was facing complex challenges, including terrorism, governance issues, and economic difficulties, while Indian aggression had further worsened the situation. He praised the role of the Pakistani media during the recent Indo-Pak conflict, noting that responsible journalism helped unite the nation and counter disinformation globally.
He reiterated that although the Senate was not part of the government, it would continue to play its constitutional role in safeguarding press freedom.
During the solidarity walk, participants raised slogans against Israeli atrocities and called on the international community to take immediate action to halt aggression against Palestinians.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water level in Sutlej receding at Kasur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar32 seconds ago
-
Monsoon rains lash Lahore, PMD warns of flash floods, landslides34 seconds ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police launch weekly crackdown36 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 1300 litres adulterated milk37 seconds ago
-
CM witnesses demonstration of thermal drone surveillance38 seconds ago
-
Ministers visit flood-hit areas42 seconds ago
-
Gilani Hosts PFUJ Leaders, Vows Review of Controversial PECA Clauses45 seconds ago
-
Five outlaws arrested, drugs, liquor and weapons seized11 minutes ago
-
ITP, CTO Hamza launch zero-tolerance drive on showroom parking in Capital21 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed by firing of accomplices21 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area31 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances31 minutes ago