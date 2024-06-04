Gilani Inaugurates Commercial Production Of Kia Shehroze
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday inaugurated the commercial production of Kia Shehzore at the Dewan Industrial City near Sujawal
SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday inaugurated the commercial production of Kia Shehzore at the Dewan Industrial City near Sujawal.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Gilani felicitated the Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) and Kia on resuming the commercial production of their 'Special Purpose Kia Commercial Vehicle'.
He said it was a significant milestone not only for the company, but also marked the spirit of progress and development that "we continuously strive for in Pakistan".
Turning over a new page of automotive excellence, hard work and innovation, the launch of Kia Shehzore truck was a testament to Pakistan's growing industrial progress, he added.
The Senate chairman said that the automobile sector served as a cornerstone of progress, driving innovation, employment opportunities, and economic prosperity.
"The success of South Korean automobile giants like Kia significantly boosted the country’s GDP, enhanced its global trade standing, and spurred technological innovation," he added.
Gilani said that the industry, through such remarkable initiatives, was manifesting "our shared commitment to fostering a robust and self-sufficient automotive sector".
He further said that Pakistan was committed to pursuing a robust geo-economic policy that "prioritizes regional developmental cooperation and trade as a vehicle of shared prosperity".
Gilani said the transportation sector under the Chian Pakistan Economic Corridor had already opened up new avenues of trade and connectivity, presenting unprecedented opportunities for employment and economic growth.
The advancement in the transport and automobile sector would create a win-win situation for regional countries by fostering regional trade, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, he added.
He lauded Dewan Farooq Motors for their foresight and dedication to promoting clean and energy-efficient transportation options.
He expressed the hope that automobile manufacturers would offer affordable electric vehicles in future, making them a more realistic and viable option for local users.
Recent Stories
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khaw ..14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 202410 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth10 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Murree forest10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan10 minutes ago
-
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus10 minutes ago
-
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work10 minutes ago
-
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Shah10 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area10 minutes ago
-
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism10 minutes ago
-
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST9 minutes ago
-
No banned organization to be allowed to collect sacrificial animals hides10 minutes ago