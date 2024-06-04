Open Menu

Gilani Inaugurates Commercial Production Of Kia Shehroze

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday inaugurated the commercial production of Kia Shehzore at the Dewan Industrial City near Sujawal

Addressing the launching ceremony, Gilani felicitated the Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) and Kia on resuming the commercial production of their 'Special Purpose Kia Commercial Vehicle'.

He said it was a significant milestone not only for the company, but also marked the spirit of progress and development that "we continuously strive for in Pakistan".

Turning over a new page of automotive excellence, hard work and innovation, the launch of Kia Shehzore truck was a testament to Pakistan's growing industrial progress, he added.

The Senate chairman said that the automobile sector served as a cornerstone of progress, driving innovation, employment opportunities, and economic prosperity.

"The success of South Korean automobile giants like Kia significantly boosted the country’s GDP, enhanced its global trade standing, and spurred technological innovation," he added.

Gilani said that the industry, through such remarkable initiatives, was manifesting "our shared commitment to fostering a robust and self-sufficient automotive sector".

He further said that Pakistan was committed to pursuing a robust geo-economic policy that "prioritizes regional developmental cooperation and trade as a vehicle of shared prosperity".

Gilani said the transportation sector under the Chian Pakistan Economic Corridor had already opened up new avenues of trade and connectivity, presenting unprecedented opportunities for employment and economic growth.

The advancement in the transport and automobile sector would create a win-win situation for regional countries by fostering regional trade, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, he added.

He lauded Dewan Farooq Motors for their foresight and dedication to promoting clean and energy-efficient transportation options.

He expressed the hope that automobile manufacturers would offer affordable electric vehicles in future, making them a more realistic and viable option for local users.

