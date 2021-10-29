UrduPoint.com

Gilani Inquires After Health Of Shakir Shujabadi At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gilani inquires after health of Shakir Shujabadi at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, inquired after the health of famous Saraiki poet, Shakir Shujabadi at Nishtar Hospital on Friday.

He extended best wishes for the ailing poet and prayed for his early recovery.

PPP Stalwart presented an Ajark to him as sign of love and affection for the great poet.

He handed over a cheque of Rs one million to him for financial assistance on behalf of Sindh government.

Shakir Shujabadi read some verses for peace in the country on this occasion.

