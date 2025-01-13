Gilani Issues Production Orders Of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on the request of Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, has issued production orders of Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, who is in judicial lockup at "Kot Lakhpat Jail" Lahore enabling him to attend the session of the Senate.
The Chairman Senate, considered the presence of Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary necessary during the sittings of the 345th session of the Senate .
The orders have been issued in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 84 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.
Copies of the production orders have been forwarded to secretary interior , chief secretary Punjab and other relevant authorities for compliance.
The President, under clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution has summoned 345th session of the Senate to meet in the Parliament Building, Islamabad, on Tuesday, the 14th January, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.
