Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, attended a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In his address, the Chairman Senate extended heartfelt felicitations on behalf of the Parliament and people of Pakistan to the leadership, government, and people of China.

He stated that Pakistan attaches immense value to its relations with its brotherly neighbor, describing the anniversary as not only a moment to celebrate China’s extraordinary achievements, but also an occasion to reaffirm the exemplary and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Paying glowing tribute to China’s inspirational journey since 1949 under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, successive leaders, and President Xi Jinping, Gillani said: “China’s success in lifting millions out of poverty, achieving technological advancement, and establishing global leadership is a true miracle.”

He lauded the pivotal role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in steering these historic transformations through reforms, innovation, and pragmatic governance. Recalling President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China, he emphasised the CPC’s central role in China’s rise as a global power.

He welcomed President Xi Jinping’s vision of a global community with a shared future, stressing that it resonates strongly with Pakistan’s policy of regional cooperation and geo-economic progress.

Highlighting the enduring nature of Pak-China relations, Chairman Senate described the partnership as an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and iron brotherhood.”

He underlined that the bond was not limited to diplomacy but was deeply rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and people-to-people linkages.

Expressing profound gratitude, he acknowledged China’s consistent support to Pakistan during testing times, including earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that China’s assistance — from humanitarian relief to medical supplies — symbolized the depth of brotherhood.

On the defence front, Gillani pointed to joint ventures such as the JF-17 Thunder program and induction of J-10C fighter jets, highlighting that Pak-China military cooperation serves as a pillar of stability and deterrence in the region.

On economic cooperation, he hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship initiative and a proud chapter in the partnership.

He described Gwadar Port as the “gateway of trade and prosperity,” reiterating that CPEC is not just about infrastructure, but about shared dreams and prosperity for the people of both nations.

The Chairman Senate further highlighted cultural and educational linkages, including Confucius Institutes, academic scholarships, and cultural exchanges, as vital bridges strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

Paying rich tribute to the founding architects of Pak-China relations, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman Mao Zedong, and Premier Zhou Enlai, Gillani underscored their visionary leadership that cemented the historic bond. Quoting Shaheed Bhutto, he remarked:

“The relations between our two countries have withstood the rigours of the political weather because these are rooted in principles, geography, and permanent human values.”

He also noted that recent MoUs signed during President Zardari’s visit — including for a textile industrial park, modernization of the livestock sector, and provision of emergency equipment — would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and public welfare.

Reflecting on his own long-standing engagement with Chinese leadership during his tenure as Speaker National Assembly and later as Prime Minister, the chairman said he remained convinced that “Pakistan and China are destined to walk together through history.”

He reaffirmed that the Pak-China friendship continues to be a positive vector for regional stability, economic integration, and cooperative problem-solving in the face of global challenges such as climate change, economic uncertainty, conflicts, and terrorism.

The Chairman Senate expressed gratitude to Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and the Embassy of China for hosting the gracious reception, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to deepening its all-weather partnership with China.