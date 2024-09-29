Open Menu

Gilani, Kundi Offer Condolences On Death Of Industrialist’s Brother-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gilani, Kundi offer condolences on death of industrialist’s brother-in-law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, along with Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed deep condolences on the death of Malik Faiz Bakhsh, father of former chairman Mouza Thatha Ghulwan, Malik Munawar Iqbal, and brother-in-law of renowned industrialist Haji Muhammad Akram, chairman of the Shujaabad Group of Industries.

The two leaders visited the residence of Haji Muhammad Akram on Sunday to offer their condolences. They extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Prominent figures from the business community and local dignitaries, including former PCGA Chairman Amanullah Qureshi, Sohail Mahmood Harl, industrialist Mian Qaiser Shabbir, Mian Rahman Ali, former MEPCO General Manager Mian Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Rao Sajid Ali, Muhammad Naeem Khan, and Zigham Gillani, were also present.

