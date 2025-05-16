Gilani lauds armed forces’ valor, nation’s unity on Youm-e-Tashakur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday paid rich tribute to the professionalism and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces, commending their decisive and effective response to Indian aggression, which he described as a golden chapter in the country’s military history.

In his message on Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude), Gilani said the nation was offering thanks to Almighty Allah for Pakistan’s remarkable success and victory in the face of blatant Indian provocation.

He recalled that on the night between May 6 and 7, India launched a cowardly attack, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians. "However," he noted, "the world witnessed how a significantly larger adversary was humbled within hours."

“Our falcons delivered decisive blows to the enemy—this was our crushing response,” Gilani stated, emphasizing that Indian aircraft, once symbols of national pride, were reduced to ashes.

He lauded the armed forces for reducing enemy military bases, weapons depots, and airfields to rubble, declaring it a victory not only for the military but for the entire Pakistani nation.

“This operation was a moral stand against an ideology rooted in hatred, extremism, and aggression,” he said.

“This triumph belongs to a proud and self-respecting nation that stood like a solid wall behind its defenders,” Gilani added, offering heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

Expressing national gratitude, he acknowledged the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his wise and courageous command.

He also praised Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff, for their vital roles in ensuring air and maritime security.

Gilani also commended the unity demonstrated by all political parties and Parliament, stating that such historic solidarity was a source of strength and resilience.

He concluded by highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting Pakistan’s image as a responsible and peace-loving state. “Today, we stand united with our armed forces, ready to give a resolute response to any threat on all fronts.”