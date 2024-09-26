Gilani lauds security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Thursday, commended the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against eight Fitna Al Khawarij in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

During the operation, the forces killed eight Fitna Al Khwarij involved in multiple acts of terrorism, including targeted killings.

Gilani appreciating the security forces, said, "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces in the war against terrorism. The terrorists cannot succeed in their nefarious designs to spread chaos and unrest in the country."

He reiterated the nation's resolve to eradicate the roots of terrorism, expressing his best wishes for the brave soldiers engaged in this fight.

"The whole nation is praying for the continued success of our courageous security forces," he added.