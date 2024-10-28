Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperation

Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ms Valentina Matvienko, on Monday reiterated their commitment to regional security, particularly in combating illicit drug trafficking through joint initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024)

In a meeting with the Russian delegation led by Ms. Matvienko, the Chairman extended a warm welcome as the two nations marked the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The discussions highlighted the evolution of bilateral ties since 1948, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation in defense, economic infrastructure, and energy sectors.

Recalling previous discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yousuf Gilani noted the constructive exchanges aimed at enhancing collaboration.

He commended Russia's contributions to Pakistan's oil and gas industries and infrastructure development, including significant projects such as the Pakistan Steel Mills and Guddu Thermal Power Station.

He acknowledged the recent momentum in bilateral relations, catalyzed by high-level meetings, especially between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Putin at the SCO summit, where energy cooperation and trade initiatives were focal points.

The dialogue also celebrated surpassing $1 billion in bilateral trade in 2023, with both sides keen to maintain this upward trajectory. Key initiatives, including the North-South Transport Corridor, were discussed, positioning Pakistan as a critical gateway to global markets.

He emphasized the importance of direct business ties and timely project execution under the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Cooperation.

During the meeting, Gilani conveyed Pakistan's desire for Russian support to secure BRICS membership, to which Ms. Matvienko responded positively, noting Russia’s support for Pakistan’s interest in deepening cooperation with BRICS.

He also recognized the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering bilateral relations, referencing the awarding of the Pushkin Medal to a Pakistani literary figure in 2017 as a symbol of shared values and collaboration.

The two sides expressed a commitment to advancing parliamentary exchanges and regional cooperation, with a focus on stability. The meeting underscored a continued effort to strengthen ties, ensuring mutual benefit across various sectors.

In a significant development, the Senate of Pakistan and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Russia relations. “This signing heralds a new era in Pakistan-Russia relations, rooted in mutual respect and shared objectives,” Chairman Gilani stated.

Ms. Matvienko also expressed her satisfaction with the growing bilateral ties, underscoring the ample scope for deepening these historic relations.

He expressed profound appreciation for Ms. Matvienko’s contributions, which exemplify the enduring spirit of friendship and collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.