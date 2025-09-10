Gilani meets AIPA Secretary General, invites participation in Islamabad conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday received Ar. Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman, Secretary General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), who was invited to participate in the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) to be hosted by Pakistan in November.

Welcoming the Secretary General, Gilani extended warm greetings on behalf of the Senate and the people of Pakistan.

He congratulated her on becoming AIPA’s first female Secretary General and on receiving the Honorary Fellow Award from the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations in recognition of her contributions to regional development.

The Chairman highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with ASEAN, noting that the country became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 1993 and has since expanded cooperation through the ASEAN–Pakistan Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AP-JSCC).

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s active engagement with AIPA since attaining Observer Status in 2022, including participation in annual assemblies and thematic forums.

Gilani briefed the Secretary General on the establishment of the ISC, launched earlier this year in Seoul under his leadership. Guided by the principles of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universally shared values, the forum aims to promote parliamentary dialogue and joint solutions to global challenges.

He announced that Pakistan will host the inaugural ISC Conference in Islamabad this November under the theme “Peace, Stability, and Development” and extended a formal invitation to AIPA.

Misbah Khar, Ambassador of ISC, also shared the conference’s vision and preparations, reaffirming ISC’s commitment to inclusive, values-driven parliamentary cooperation.

She said that Pakistan’s broader vision of empowering women and highlighted the role of ISC as a platform for peace and dialogue.

The Senate Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to gender equality, inclusive growth, democratic governance, and the protection of marginalised communities.

He stressed the importance of promoting women’s leadership in policymaking and diplomacy as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development strategy.

Both sides agreed on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation to address shared challenges, with discussions covering the digital economy, renewable energy, climate adaptation, education, and infrastructure development.

Gilani emphasised the need for sustained engagement through forums such as AIPA, ISC, the UN, and OIC to advance peace, equity, and regional solidarity.

Secretary General Ar. Siti Rozaimeriyanty commended Pakistan’s growing role in regional parliamentary dialogue and welcomed the ISC initiative as a timely and inclusive platform.

She reaffirmed AIPA’s commitment to deepening cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, uphold shared values and work toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the broader region.