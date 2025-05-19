Open Menu

Gilani Meets Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Reaffirms Commitment To Peaceful Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Gilani meets Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, reaffirms commitment to peaceful cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani met with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Deputy Secretary of State of the Holy See, in Rome and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering close ties and promoting global peace through dialogue and cooperation.

The meeting took place during Chairman Gilani’s visit to Rome, where he is leading a four-member delegation on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to represent Pakistan at the inauguration ceremony of His Holiness, the Pope, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Gilani fondly recalled his interaction with His Holiness during the ceremony and conveyed his best wishes for the Pope’s mission ahead.

He also expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for the Pope’s constructive remarks and call for peaceful resolution amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The Pope’s advocacy for peace and prosperity in South Asia through dialogue reflects our own aspirations for regional harmony,” Gilani said.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who previously served as the Vatican’s Representative in Islamabad from 2011 to 2015, reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and fostering deeper engagement with Pakistan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Gilani said that the country had suffered immensely due to decades-long terrorism and continued to host over 3.5 million Afghan refugees since 1988.

"A peaceful neighborhood is in Pakistan’s foremost national interest. This is why we actively promote dialogue as the only viable path to regional peace and development," the Chairman emphasized.

The two sides agreed to continue working closely on matters of mutual interest, particularly those concerning interfaith harmony, regional stability, and global peace.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan