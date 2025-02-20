Gilani Meets Azerbaijani President, Discusses Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:47 PM
Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku and discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics, peace, development, and other key matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku and discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics, peace, development, and other key matters.
Gilani is leading a Pakistani parliamentary delegation to participate in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), which is being held in Baku.
Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership, Gilani said, “It has been a pleasure to visit Azerbaijan.”
He highlighted the opportunity to engage with leaders of various regional parliaments during the APA.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with Azerbaijan, emphasizing that both nations share deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical bonds.
He also underscored the importance of political and parliamentary exchanges, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening these fraternal relations.
Gilani said that both countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance institutional cooperation at the parliamentary level and that friendship groups had already been established within both parliaments.
He stressed that high-level exchanges would further promote people-to-people connections.
During the meeting, he briefed the President on Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), highlighting vast investment opportunities in agriculture, energy, mining, and other sectors.
The Senate Chairman also lauded Azerbaijan’s government and parliamentary leadership for successfully hosting the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, extending his congratulations on the achievement.
Recent Stories
UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now
Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February
CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX
Snowfall continues in Mansehra’s upper regions, restoration work underway on S ..
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India M ..
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now6 minutes ago
-
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker19 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation15 minutes ago
-
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case15 minutes ago
-
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine15 minutes ago
-
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival15 minutes ago
-
Marriage Act strictly implement in district21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 barrels due to tech innovation: Musadik Malik21 minutes ago
-
MoU signed between SCCI, RCCI to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors22 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide expresses govt’s resolve to curb tobacco use in all forms21 minutes ago
-
NCC concludes 2-day workshop on standardizing textbook review process21 minutes ago