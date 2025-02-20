Gilani meets Azerbaijani President, discusses bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku and discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics, peace, development, and other key matters.

Gilani is leading a Pakistani parliamentary delegation to participate in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), which is being held in Baku.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership, Gilani said, “It has been a pleasure to visit Azerbaijan.”

He highlighted the opportunity to engage with leaders of various regional parliaments during the APA.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with Azerbaijan, emphasizing that both nations share deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical bonds.

He also underscored the importance of political and parliamentary exchanges, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening these fraternal relations.

Gilani said that both countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance institutional cooperation at the parliamentary level and that friendship groups had already been established within both parliaments.

He stressed that high-level exchanges would further promote people-to-people connections.

During the meeting, he briefed the President on Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), highlighting vast investment opportunities in agriculture, energy, mining, and other sectors.

The Senate Chairman also lauded Azerbaijan’s government and parliamentary leadership for successfully hosting the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, extending his congratulations on the achievement.