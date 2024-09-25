Gilani meets Russian envoy discuss regional, international issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Russian Ambassador in Pakistan Albert Khorev called on Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed regional, international issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Yousuf Raza Gillani said Pakistan values its relations with Russia and is keen to further promote multilateral cooperation with Moscow.

On behalf of Chairperson Of Russian Federation Council, the Russian Ambassador presented a letter of felicitation to the Chairman Senate.