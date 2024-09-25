Open Menu

Gilani Meets Russian Envoy Discuss Regional, International Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Gilani meets Russian envoy discuss regional, international issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Russian Ambassador in Pakistan Albert Khorev called on Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed regional, international issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Yousuf Raza Gillani said Pakistan values its relations with Russia and is keen to further promote multilateral cooperation with Moscow.

On behalf of Chairperson Of Russian Federation Council, the Russian Ambassador presented a letter of felicitation to the Chairman Senate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Moscow Russia Parliament

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

1 hour ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

24 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan