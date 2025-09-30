Open Menu

Gilani, Mehdi Shah Review Relief, Reconstruction Activities In Gilgit Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Gilani, Mehdi Shah review relief, reconstruction activities in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tuesday called on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, wherein they reviewed ongoing relief and reconstruction activities in GB following recent floods and heavy rains that caused widespread damage in the region.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the political situation, law and order situation and party affairs were also discussed.

Gilani expressed concern over the losses suffered by the people and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by Federal and Gilgit-Baltistan government institutions to ensure early rehabilitation of the affected families.

Governor Mehdi Shah briefed the acting president on the measures being undertaken by the regional administration to provide relief to the displaced persons and restore essential services.

He thanked Acting President Gilani for his keen interest and support for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

