Gilani Mourns Passing Of Veteran Comedian Javed Kodu
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned comedian and actor Javed Kodu, paying tribute to his legacy in Pakistan’s performing arts.
In a condolence message, Gilani extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and lauded the late artist as “a beacon of humour whose light brought smiles to millions.
"
He said that Javed Kodu had carved a unique niche for himself in theatre, television, and film through his exceptional talent and creativity. “His distinctive comedic style and artistic expression earned him a lasting place in the hearts of audiences across generations,” he remarked.
The Senate chairman said Javed Kodu’s passing had created a void in the world of comedy that would be difficult to fill.
He prayed for the elevation of the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family.
