Gilani Nominates Farooq Naik, Azam Tarar On Judges Appointment Body
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Senate, Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Hamid Naik of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of PML ( N) to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Judges in the superior courts.
