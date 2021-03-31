UrduPoint.com
Gilani Nominates Farooq Naik, Azam Tarar On Judges Appointment Body

Wed 31st March 2021

Gilani nominates Farooq Naik, Azam Tarar on judges appointment body

Leader of Opposition in Senate, Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Hamid Naik of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of PML ( N) to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Judges in the superior courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Senate, Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Hamid Naik of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of PML ( N) to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Judges in the superior courts.

Leader of the opposition in the upper house of the Parliament, Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani has forwarded the Names of both the senators to Secretary Senate, said a press release.

