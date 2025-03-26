Gilani offers Condolences on passing of Naveed Akbar’s father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father of Naveed Akbar Chaudhry, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Reporters Association.

Extending his sympathies, Gilani expressed solidarity with Naveed Akbar and his family, assuring them of his support during this difficult time.

He prayed for the departed soul’s high rank in the hereafter and strength for the bereaved family, saying, “May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless the grieving family with patience and courage.”