Gilani offers warm congratulations to Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Azha occasion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Sunday offered his warm greetings to Muslim Ummah across the country and all over the world on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to media after Eid prayers, he also appealed the affluent people not to forget the poor segment of society during this holy occasion.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government had violated agreement with IMF and thus dragged the country toward default.

He commented the former government had led the country on verge of economic collapse adding he said Imran Khan did nothing to down the inflation when come into power.

He said PTI chairman had pledged of making South Punjab province within three months after coming into the power but disappointed in this regard.

He said Imran Khan had also 'talked against the country and institutions'.

He said PTI chairman was the only politician enjoying all fundamental rights.

He said we are in favor of media's freedom and had done away the black laws created during past regime.