Open Menu

Gilani Opens Hi-tech Irrigation System At Farm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the need for adoption of modern agricultural technologies on Wednesday to maximise farm production, saying agriculture was the backbone of national economy and speedy adaptation to contemporary agricultural practices would bring about a positive change in the country’s economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the need for adoption of modern agricultural technologies on Wednesday to maximise farm production, saying agriculture was the backbone of national economy and speedy adaptation to contemporary agricultural practices would bring about a positive change in the country’s economy.

He expressed these views at an agriculture farm in Muzaffargarh where he inaugurated a Central Pivot Irrigation System, a modern mechanism that sprinkles water across the 210-acre farm to meet crops’ requirements.

Gilani said the new system would increase crop production and prove to be an inspiration among the farming community to replicate the experience and maximise production and income.

He said the government was taking concrete steps to give a much needed boost to agriculture and improve farmers' financial standing. The Senate Chairman planted a sapling at the farm and also performed ‘Dua’.

Consultant Director Shahid Ahmad Khan and Barrister Mansoor Shah gave a briefing to the Senate chairman about the farm and technological interventions they had introduced so far.

Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Malik Manzoor Dumra, Malik Arshad Mahay, former MNA Mahar Irshad Siyal, Malik Bilal Khani, Diwan Taqi, and Naeem Khan also accompanied the Senate chairman. Administrative officials of district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu were present.

Related Topics

Senate Water Agriculture Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Government

Recent Stories

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

3 minutes ago
 KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

8 minutes ago
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

1 hour ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan