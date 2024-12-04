Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the need for adoption of modern agricultural technologies on Wednesday to maximise farm production, saying agriculture was the backbone of national economy and speedy adaptation to contemporary agricultural practices would bring about a positive change in the country’s economy.

He expressed these views at an agriculture farm in Muzaffargarh where he inaugurated a Central Pivot Irrigation System, a modern mechanism that sprinkles water across the 210-acre farm to meet crops’ requirements.

Gilani said the new system would increase crop production and prove to be an inspiration among the farming community to replicate the experience and maximise production and income.

He said the government was taking concrete steps to give a much needed boost to agriculture and improve farmers' financial standing. The Senate Chairman planted a sapling at the farm and also performed ‘Dua’.

Consultant Director Shahid Ahmad Khan and Barrister Mansoor Shah gave a briefing to the Senate chairman about the farm and technological interventions they had introduced so far.

Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Malik Manzoor Dumra, Malik Arshad Mahay, former MNA Mahar Irshad Siyal, Malik Bilal Khani, Diwan Taqi, and Naeem Khan also accompanied the Senate chairman. Administrative officials of district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu were present.