Gilani Pays Rich Tribute To Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Gilani pays rich tribute to Bhutto

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani paid a tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, calling him a great leader and a staunch advocate for the rights of the poor and workers.

Speaking to a private channel on Sunday at Gillani House in Multan, during an event marking Bhutto's birthday, he emphasized the late leader's unparalleled contributions to Pakistan.

“Shaheed Bhutto transformed Pakistan into a nuclear power and tirelessly championed the rights of laborers and the underprivileged,” Gillani stated. He added that Bhutto's efforts for the country's prosperity and development remain unforgettable.

