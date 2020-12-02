Gilani pays rich tribute to Sahibzada Farooq services

Ex Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that services rendered by former speaker National Assembly, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan for parliament and democracy would long be remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ex Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that services rendered by former speaker National Assembly, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan for parliament and democracy would long be remembered.

He stated that the deceased along with PPP founding father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had worked for strengthening democracy.

Gilani expressed these views after condoling with his son, Adil Farooq and other family members at the latter's residence here.

Former PM offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for Sahibzada Farooq high pedestal in Jannah.

PPP leaders Ali Musa Gilani, Sheikh Ghaus Ul Haq, Chaudhary Yaseen and others were also accompanied him.