UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gilani Pays Rich Tribute To Sahibzada Farooq Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Gilani pays rich tribute to Sahibzada Farooq services

Ex Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that services rendered by former speaker National Assembly, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan for parliament and democracy would long be remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ex Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that services rendered by former speaker National Assembly, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan for parliament and democracy would long be remembered.

He stated that the deceased along with PPP founding father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had worked for strengthening democracy.

Gilani expressed these views after condoling with his son, Adil Farooq and other family members at the latter's residence here.

Former PM offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for Sahibzada Farooq high pedestal in Jannah.

PPP leaders Ali Musa Gilani, Sheikh Ghaus Ul Haq, Chaudhary Yaseen and others were also accompanied him.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

St. Petersburg Governor Says New Restrictions to F ..

3 minutes ago

Latam foreign direct investment to fall by 55%: UN ..

3 minutes ago

Latest machine to be provided for boat building sk ..

3 minutes ago

Growing fears over Thai coronavirus cluster from M ..

3 minutes ago

Second Ballot Recount in US State of Georgia Confi ..

11 minutes ago

Spain to Invest $722Mln in National Artificial Int ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.