Gilani pays tribute nation, armed forces, martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Friday paid rich tribute to the nation, the armed forces, and the martyrs.

In his special message on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, declaring September 6 as a golden chapter in the country’s national history, he emphasized that it demonstrated to the world that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan never shy away from any sacrifice for the protection of freedom, sovereignty, and national dignity.

He said that during the 1965 war, the Pakistan Armed Forces exhibited unmatched courage, valour, and resilience, becoming a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

The sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis safeguarded the homeland’s frontiers and sent a clear message to the world that the people and military of Pakistan stand united as one in purpose and resolve.

Referring to the recent Pakistan–India tensions, the Chairman Senate said that our brave armed forces once again foiled the enemy’s designs through effective strategy and exemplary bravery, setting an unmatched precedent on the global stage. “Just as in 1965, when the enemy faced a humiliating defeat, this time to the adversary has gained nothing but disgrace and failure internationally,” he asserted.

Underscoring the true spirit of the day, he noted that Defence Day is not merely a commemoration but a pledge, an ideology, and a message — that Pakistan’s survival, progress, and prosperity is a collective responsibility of the entire nation. “This day reminds us that the defence of the motherland demands unity, sacrifice, and determination not only from our armed forces, but from every citizen of Pakistan,” he emphasized.

Gilani also paid tribute to the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, making the country’s defence impregnable, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, through her democratic struggle and sacrifices, reinforced Pakistan’s dignity and vision carrying this proud legacy journey. President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the roots of democracy by empowering the Parliament; while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari symbolizes hope for the younger generation, determined to steer Pakistan towards development, prosperity, and lasting peace.

Reflecting on present challenges, the Chairman stressed that Defence Day calls upon the nation to introspect and transform political, economic, and social weaknesses into strengths. “Our foremost responsibility is to gift our future generations a Pakistan that is strong, prosperous, peaceful, and progressive,” he said.

Highlighting the eternal message of sacrifice, he remarked that the martyrs’ legacy reminds us that safeguarding the homeland is paramount. “We must strengthen national unity and renew our pledge that every citizen will play their full role in the construction and progress of Pakistan,” he stated.

Concluding his message, Chairman Gilani said Pakistan is a sacred trust, and it is the duty of every citizen to protect it at all costs. He reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces rank among the finest in the world, and the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in every testing time. “On this day, we must resolve with sincerity that we will fulfil our individual and collective responsibilities with honesty to transform Pakistan into a cradle of peace, prosperity, and progress,” he reaffirmed.