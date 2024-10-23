Open Menu

Gilani Pays Tribute To Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary, recognizing her significant political and social contributions.

In his message, he said that the nation will forever remember Begum Nusrat Bhutto's efforts in promoting democracy and social justice in Pakistan.

Describing her as a fearless woman, Gilani said that her sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy are unforgettable. For her services, the nation bestowed upon her the title of "Mother of Democracy.

"

He highlighted her courage during the difficult period of martial law, stating that history offers no parallel to her bravery in confronting that era. He added that Begum Nusrat Bhutto's life is a testament to the power of determination and resilience in overcoming even the most challenging circumstances.

Gilani further noted that her life serves as a guiding light for the women of Pakistan, inspiring them to remain steadfast in the face of adversity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Martial Law Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Women

