Gilani pays tribute to security forces for foiling Bannu terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bannu and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army soldiers who courageously thwarted the assault.

In a statement, Gilani said the entire nation salutes these brave sons of the soil who eliminated the terrorists and safeguarded national security.

He said that terrorists have no affiliation with any religion, condemning the attack on a mosque during the holy month of Ramazan as further proof of their disregard for Islamic values.

He highlighted that such acts of terrorism pose a grave threat to global security and called on the international community to unite against terrorism and take decisive action.

Commending the strategic and effective response of security forces, Gilani noted that their swift action prevented massive casualties and neutralized the attackers.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that their sacrifices will always be remembered and honoured.

Reaffirming national unity against terrorism, he asserted that such attacks cannot weaken Pakistan’s resolve. He urged the government and authorities to ensure immediate medical care for the injured and comprehensive support for the families of the martyrs.

Gilani called on the public to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and security across the country.